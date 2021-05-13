Country star Thomas Rhett ready to welcome his 4th baby girl

"I got to spend so much one-on-one time with my kiddos and my wife and so in many ways, I hope there’s a lot of lessons I learn in 2020 that I take into the future."

TAMPA, Fla. — One of the biggest names in country music is excited to get back on the road for shows, including a stop here in the Bay area in September, for a rescheduled concert.

Father of three, Thomas Rhett and his wife just announced they’re expecting their fourth baby girl. The couple made her pregnancy announcement on Mother’s Day.

Rhett is currently partnering with The Outsideologist Project, with a goal of getting more than a million kids to spend an extra hour outside each week. Studies show, that helps them build confidence and reduces stress. We talked to him about downtime with his own family, handling Covid and his love for Tampa Bay.

Q: You’re headed to Tampa for a concert in September, we hope to see you then!

A: “So looking forward to that! We love getting down to Tampa and playing. It’s been a couple of years obviously since we’ve been down to Tampa to play. But it’s always such a fun, hot, sweaty concert. You can just feel that energy in the crowd. It’s always fun to get down there and take the kids out to the beach during the day and play a show at night.”

Q: You’re a father of three girls with another on the way! #GirlDad. Your new song, “To The Guys That Date My Girls” is a forewarning for future boyfriends!

A: “I wrote this song with my dad and it sparked from a conversation with a friend who also has a daughter and just what that conversation is going to look like on that day. You know, I think when your kids are as young as mine you think that them dating is a million years down the road, but I look back and my kids were babies, it seems like 10 minutes ago and now all of the sudden they’re 5, 3 and 1 and got another one on the way. So, this is going to become a normal thing at my house to kind of have that conversation and this song is basically a rough draft letter to those kids that do walk up to my house one day and they’re like Mr. Akins, I’m here to take your daughter out on a date.”

Q: What life lessons from 2020 are you taking out on the road as you get back to touring?

A: “Doing what I do for a living, or what anyone does for a living, you kind of get caught up in the rat race a little bit and for me, it really taught me how to slow down and it taught me how to really appreciate what was in front of me the whole time and that was my family. And I got to spend so much one-on-one time with my kiddos and my wife and so in many ways, I hope there’s a lot of lessons I learn in 2020 that I take into the future.”

You can watch an extended interview here: