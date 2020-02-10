What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 2, 2020

Good morning and thank you for waking up on with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside!

President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday morning.

The president's positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks came down with the virus. Hicks has been traveling with the president several times this week. Trump is 74 years old, putting him at a higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 200,000 people across the US.

The president announced that he and first lady Melania Trump were beginning a “quarantine process” after Hicks came down with the virus, though it wasn’t clear what that entailed. It can take days for an infection to be detectable by a test.

President Trump's planned rally Friday in Sanford, Florida, has been canceled.

A word from the White House doctor

The president's doctor released a statement on his COVID-19 diagnosis early Friday morning.

The statement from Sean Conley says he expects the president "to continue carrying out his duties without disruption." He says both the president and the first lady are doing well and plan on staying home within the White House during their convalescence.

You can read his full statement here.

What are the symptoms again?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, anyone can have mild to severe symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to health experts.

The CDC said older adults who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19.

Here is a list of symptoms people should watch for:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea