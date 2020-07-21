What you need to know for Tuesday, July 21

Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with 10 Tampa Bay. Here's everything you need to know this morning.

Fall sports in Florida 🏈

After an hours-long emergency meeting, board members of the Florida High School Athletic Association reached a decision on 2020 fall sports.

Board members decided teams can officially begin practices as early as Monday, July 27. Schools will be given the opportunity to start sports at a later date if they so choose, but they cannot participate in the state playoffs, FHSAA ruled.

'In her honor'

A Plant City woman's mask has a powerful message on it: "I wear this in memory of my mom, who died of COVID on 7/17/20."

Julie Smith said she didn't take the coronavirus pandemic seriously enough at first and now she regrets it after losing her 70-year-old mother, Dorothy Moore.

When asked why she didn’t take it more seriously from the beginning the answer was simple: she didn’t know anyone who had it.

That was until her mom tested positive for coronavirus a few weeks ago. She was admitted to AdventHealth in Dade City but was healthy enough to go home two days later. The virus slowly broke down her lungs. While the family spoke through FaceTime, machines helped Dorothy breathe. Doctors said she needed a ventilator to survive.

Thursday night Julie got a text from her mom, she was tired and told her it was too much.

While she grieves, Julie wanted to let people know what her family was going through. She found a way to honor her and made a special mask.

Tracking the tropics 🌀

The 2020 hurricane season got off to a quick start with six named storms by early July, but since then the tropics have been relatively quiet.

That is until now, where there are currently three tropical disturbances that have a chance, albeit small, of developing.