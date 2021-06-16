USF Health virologist says benefits of COVID vaccine outweigh current risks

“If you look at the number of people who have gotten vaccinated, there's tens of millions in that category, so again, this is one of those very rare side effects."

Dr. Michael Teng, PhD, is a virologist at USF Health.

Here are some of the questions we asked this week:

Q: Novavax says its vaccine is highly effective but the public demand for vaccines has dropped dramatically, so what’s the significance?

A: “The two things about this vaccine that are really great, is that first off it's kind of a traditional technology, it's a protein subunit technology. It's formulated a little bit differently but, in general, this is the same kind of vaccine that we've been providing for like Hepatitis B. It's kind of similar to the Papillomavirus vaccine. So kind of known vaccines that have decades of use behind it. And making proteins is a very common practice of making vaccines, so this is probably a really good thing for the idea of global vaccinations."

Q: The CDC reported more than 200 cases of Myocarditis in people who are under the age of 30 who’ve been vaccinated, so should parents hold off on getting their kids vaccinated right now, until we learn more?

A: “If you look at the number of people who have gotten vaccinated, there's tens of millions in that category, so again, this is one of those very rare side effects. Especially in the face of these new, higher transmissibility variants, it’s really important to get vaccinated. The reports that we've seen about these Myocarditis is that it's mild, they all respond to treatment. Covid is not that forgiving, so if you get covid, you can get potentially get just a mild case but you can also get a very severe case."

Q: If a person gets a Covid vaccine and then takes an antibody test and find they don’t have antibodies, did the vaccine work?

A: “The tests have a failure rate, so if you’re just relying on a single test, especially some of the tests that are point of care tests, it’s positive or negative. Sometimes, they don’t work. So, I wouldn’t necessarily use those tests to prove.”

