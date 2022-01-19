Amalie Arena plans to host job fair for veterans, military spouses

RecruitMilitary is hosting a free job fair on Thursday for Tampa's large military community.

TAMPA, Fla. — New year, new job? Many people are using the start of 2022 to find new job opportunities.

RecruitMilitary and DAV are helping Tampa area veterans and military families find new jobs by hosting both in-person and virtual job fair events.

In-person job seekers can head to Amalie Arena from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday. Registration is completely free and available to all transitioning military members and their spouses.

Online options are also available to people looking for jobs on RecruitMilitary's website.

"There are great remote options because people have really been asking and looking for those kind of opportunities because of the pandemic," Senior Vice President of RecruitMilitary Chris Stevens said. "We've partnered with Google and on our search bar, a military veteran or spouse can put 'remote' in there and it'll list all the companies out of the 400,000.

"Doesn't matter where you are and it's perfect for the military spouse working from home and taking care of kids and so forth."

The goal of these job fairs is to connect service members with civilian jobs, at companies that recognize the value and skillset that service members and their families have.

Jobs are available for a variety of positions from distribution, supply chain, logistics, e-commerce, data and broadband, pharmaceuticals, retail and law enforcement.