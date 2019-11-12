TAMPA, Fla. — Waste collectors see a lot. They're in and out of your neighborhood every single week, which is why they're the perfect people to help keep you safe.

Waste Management is working with both the Pasco and Hillsborough County sheriff's office and Tampa Police Department to create a community safety program called Waste Watch.

Drivers with Waste Management will undergo training to look for suspicious activity. They'll report to local police, fire and emergency services if they find anything out of the ordinary on their routes.

"They can look for something as simple as a broken window or maybe someone sneaking around homes and looking into windows," said Ken Bevis, District Manager at Waste Management.

Bevis says Waste Management employees are fit for the job because they look out for the well-being of the communities they serve. Drivers undergo training every few years.

When they spot something suspicious, drivers will report what they see to 911.

