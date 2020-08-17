What you need to know for Monday, August 17, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with us.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay! It's the start of another week!

Let's take a look at the biggest headlines of the day.

Student vaccinations still required 💉

Students in Manatee and Highlands counties are starting classes this morning, with other districts in the Tampa Bay all beginning by Aug. 31.

With back to school nearly here, the Florida Department of Health wants parents and students to remember: back-to-school vaccinations are still required, even if students are learning online.

Students in Florida are required to have the following vaccines:

Four or five doses of DTaP

Four or five doses of IPV

Two doses of MMR

Three doses of Hep B

One Tetanus-diphtheria-acellular pertussis (Tdap)

Two doses of Varicella (kindergarten effective with 2008–2009 school year, then an additional grade is added each year thereafter). Varicella vaccine is not required if there is a history of varicella disease documented by the health care provider.

Parents can call their local department of health location to make an appointment for childhood immunizations by visiting the Florida Department of Health's website. Same-day appointments are available.

This year, because of the COVID-19, the form that schools require as proof of immunizations will be free, instead of the usual $10 fee.

Find your county's department of health here.

Getting ready for the polls 🗳️

Florida's primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 18.

While the state already held its presidential preference primary, its regular primary election is tomorrow.

While most early voting locations and mail-in ballot drop off sites are now closed, you can still vote in person Tuesday.

'Disturbed Obsession'

A South Carolina man was arrested yesterday after he broke into the home of a WWE wrestler with the plan to take her hostage, deputies say.

Deputies say Phillip A. Thomas II traveled from South Carolina to Lutz to commit a crime he planned for more than eight months.

Property records show the home is owned by Daria Berenato, a professional WWE wrestler who goes by the stage name of Sonya Deville.

Through the investigation process, detectives said Thomas admitted he was planning to take the homeowner hostage.

The homeowner and a guest were able to get out of the house and call 911 after Thomas broke in.