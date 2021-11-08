What you need to know for Friday, Aug. 13

Thanks for waking up on the Brightside.

We know it's Friday the 13th, but we're feeling lucky heading into the weekend.

The key to COVID-19 treatment🔑

Monoclonal antibody treatment.

It sounds complicated, but it's basically an infusion that can help some COVID-positive people feel better faster.

Doctors say it neutralizes COVID-19 in your system and works to shorten the duration of symptoms and avoid hospitalization.

But the catch, doctors add, is to get the treatment early, so it's a good idea to talk to your doctor about it as soon as you test positive.

Some local experts think monoclonal antibody treatment could be the key to lessening the burden of this fourth wave of COVID-19. The governor said he thinks so, too.

Gov. DeSantis announced Thursday that Florida is establishing rapid response units to increase access to the potentially life-saving treatment across the state.

Monoclonal antibody treatments such as Regeneron have had a major impact in preventing hospitalizations & saved lives.

Could Fred help red tide?🐟

Red tide has impacted several businesses in the Tampa Bay area as thousands of tons of dead marine life have continued to wash up ashore

Many waterfront businesses said the bad smell from the dead fish and the respiratory irritation caused by red tide have shut out their customers.

But experts say there is a sliver of hope as the red tide has started to gradually fade away despite significant levels still being reported at several beaches.

They say the impacts from Tropical Depression Fred could help hasten the clearing up.

"You're looking at those winds potentially pushing everything and that red tide bloom away from the water," said 10 Tampa Bay Meteorologist, Grant Gilmore.

But don't get your hopes up just yet.

Experts say there is a possibility for the strong winds to push the harmful algal bloom further up the bay.

Shot #3💉

For months, there have been talks about the need for a potential booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in the global effort to stop the spread of the virus.

And on Thursday, the FDA said people with weakened immune systems could get that extra dose for an extra layer of protection.

This comes as good news to millions of Americans who are especially vulnerable because of organ transplants, certain cancers or other disorders.

But why not for everybody?

Experts say it’s harder for vaccines to rev up an immune system suppressed by certain medications or diseases, so those patients don’t always get the same protection as otherwise healthy people.

But the green light from the FDA is not the final go-ahead.