What you need to know for Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

The snow is on hold ❄️

Florida's first and only snow park has to temporarily shut its doors.

That's because its permit has been revoked by Pasco County.

Snowcat Ridge claims on Dec. 9, Pasco County officials arrived on site and took its permit without providing documentation or a written explanation. It further alleges the county has failed to recognize other approvals allowing it to operate its "Snowy Slopes."

The county, on the other hand, says it had a reason: "life-safety issues."

The attraction says its team is working to get the situation resolved.

Don't get scammed this holiday season 💳

As you do your last-minute holiday shopping or even look to buy a puppy to surprise your family this year, be wary of the latest, popular scams.

The Better Business Bureau says it is seeing a spike in puppy scams already and usually sees a spike in gift card and charity scams this time of year as well.

Here are tips the BBB shared with us on how to avoid those situations this year.

Here's where to see Christmas lights across Tampa Bay 🎄

The holiday season is in full swing, and even during a pandemic we still want to enjoy and share the best parts of Christmas.

That includes driving around to look at Christmas lights and decking our own halls with festive displays. The best places to see lights around Tampa Bay include decked-out historic homes, boat parades and millions of lights at the local theme park.

Plus, we want to see your Christmas decorations!

