Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with 10News. Here's everything you need to know this morning.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's Monday, May 4, 2020. Welcome to the start of a new week.

Let's take a look at today's top stories.

What's reopening during "phase one" today?

Florida's safer at home order expired last week and now the state is planning to start reopening its economy today.

Restaurants and beaches in the Tampa Bay area are some of the first places to welcome back visitors.

But, before you go rushing to your favorite spot on the shoreline, just know there are some restrictions.

You should still be following social distancing guidelines and stay six feet away from others and not gather in groups of 10 or more.

You can find a list of what is and what isn't opening in the Tampa Bay area here.

Attention shoppers!

Starting today, Costco will require customers to wear facemasks at all of its stores to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The warehouse retailer said the new rule doesn't apply to children under the age of 2 or to anyone with a medical condition preventing them from wearing a mask.

This step is just one of many Costco has taken to curb the spread of COVID-19.

It's Hurricane Preparedness Week

Ask yourself this, "If a hurricane were coming this week, would I be ready?" Thankfully, there's enough time right now to get to that "yes" answer.

Complicating matters, of course, is the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

We have everything you need to know to be ready when hurricane season officially starts on June 1.

What other people are reading right now:

