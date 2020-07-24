What you need to know Friday, July 24, 2020

Good morning and thank you for waking up on the Brightside with 10 Tampa Bay.

Play ball! ⚾

It's finally here: Baseball season.

The Tampa Bay Rays will face the Toronto Blue Jays tonight at 6:40 for the season opener at Tropicana Field.

But baseball is going to look a little different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The schedule was cut down to just 60 games.

There will also be no fans in the stands, no spitting, and pitchers will use personal, water-soaked rags instead of licking their fingers to grip the ball.

Pushing back fall high school sports

The Florida High School Athletic Association voted to postpone the start of fall sports until Aug. 24 during an emergency meeting on Thursday afternoon.

With the delay, schools will not conduct practice or hold tryouts until the 24th. However, teams can still do conditioning.

FHSAA originally decided not the push back the fall sports season and instead leave start dates up to individual school districts.

Wanted: Substitute teachers 📚

School districts are pushing back start dates and solidifying plans to protect teachers and students across the Tampa Bay area.

Many full-time teachers are having concerns about returning to in-person classes because of COVID-19. Some are choosing not to return this school year while others are retiring or choosing other career paths, leaving teaching jobs vacant.

That has substitute teachers stepping in to fill more long-term roles and leading to a shortage of subs.