What you need to know Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

Tracking the tropics 🌀

Tropical Storm Eta came and went through Tampa Bay pretty quickly Wednesday and Thursday, leaving behind flooding, debris and power outages.

While the clean-up continues, the National Hurricane Center is tracking another system in the Caribbean that is likely to become 2020’s latest named tropical storm.

The tropical wave, Invest 98-L, has a 90-percent chance to develop into a tropical depression within the next day or two as it moves slowly westward over the central and western Caribbean Sea.

If it becomes a tropical storm, the storm will be named Tropical Storm Iota. This would be the record-setting 30th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. Tropical Storm Theta set the all-time record of 29 named storms for the Atlantic Basin, beating the 2005 season, which had 28 named storms.

Tampa Bay hospitals ready for COVID-19 surge

The need for hospital beds to treat those with COVID-19 is dire across the country as cases rise.

As of this morning, more than 3,000 Floridians are in the hospital being treated for COVID-19. More than 800 of them are in Tampa Bay.

Epidemiologist Dr. Edwin Michael predicts Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, and Polk counties combined could see 7,000 to 8,000 cases daily in December. Come late January, 15,000 a day.

Hospitals in Tampa Bay are now preparing for the potential surge.

Are you properly cooking frozen food?

When the pandemic began, many of us stocked up on frozen foods, but do you know how to properly cook them so you and your family don't get sick?

The USDA recently did a study to find out if people were cooking frozen food properly. Nearly a quarter had no idea if the food was fully cooked, partially cooked or raw.

Here are some tips experts have on how to make sure you're cooking frozen foods safely.

It's Friday the 13th

Today is Friday the 13th; and if you fear this day, then you probably have what they call paraskevidekatriaphobia.

About 10 percent of the population fears the number 13. But why? There’s no real clear answer as to why the number 13 became deemed so unlucky.

While there have been many studies trying to prove how unlucky Friday the 13th can be, there isn’t much fact-based evidence to suggest anything more than coincidences.