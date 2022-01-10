Here's a list of where to donate your clothes, furniture in the Tampa Bay area

Decluttering for the new year? Here's where you can bring your extra items that'll have an impact on your community.

TAMPA, Fla. — For the new year, many of you may resolve to declutter or to minimize, but what do you do with all your extra stuff?

When you've got bins and piles and bags of extra things, consider taking the extra step to sort them out and donate them to different local organizations.

There's nothing wrong with donating to a nationwide charity like Goodwill or the Salvation Army, but there are so many local organizations in Tampa Bay that can do so much good with your donations.

"I get calls, letters, messages about how great the need is here in Tampa Bay and knowing when you donate to a smaller charity, the donations help people, your neighbors, is so impactful," said Nancy Blount, the local director of I Support the Girls Tampa Bay. I Support the Girls collects bras, underwear and feminine hygiene items and redistributes them to local organizations that help women and girls.

An important thing to remember when donating items is to make sure they're in good condition.

"If you wouldn't want them or want to wear them, no one else would either," said Blount. Make sure your items are free of stains or damage and if they are, toss them instead of donating them.

Here are some local organizations that could use your donations:

The Spring of Tampa Bay helps survivors of domestic violence. Their thrift shop accepts clothing, and accessories, housewares and proceeds go toward helping survivors.

CASA Community Thrift Shop accepts clothing, household items, like new furniture and cell phones. Money from items sold at the thrift stores benefit their domestic violence shelter and participants.

I Support the Girls collects new and very gently used bras, new underwear, feminine hygiene products and toiletries. They're also in need of businesses to host drop off and collection bins. You can contact them at IStG.tampabay@gmail.com to schedule a donation or learn how to host a drop-off box.

Metropolitan Ministries helps thousands of families across Tampa Bay. They accept clothing donations in multiple locations and can even pick up furniture.

Dress for Success Tampa Bay collects professional women's clothing. They are currently not accepting donations because of COVID-19 case increases, but will reopen for donations when they are ready.

Local animal shelters will often take your donations of blankets, towels and sheets as well as toys, leashes and pet food.

Fluff's Stuff Re-tail for Rescue accepts clothing, jewelry, craft supplies and home goods. Their proceeds help fund animal programs.