TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida woman has pleaded guilty to selling a mixture of heroin and fentanyl that led to another person's fatal overdose.
Court records show 39-year-old Heidi Kalous pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring and distributing a controlled substance resulting in death.
She faces a possible life sentence.
A plea agreement says Kalous was working with others to sell the drugs around Pinellas County last June.
She sold two bags of the opioid mixture to a man. He then injected himself with the substance and died.
A medical autopsy revealed the cause of death to be an accidental overdose by fentanyl toxicity.
What other people are reading right now:
- Remember their names | Family, friends share memories of lives lost in Putnam County tornado
- Showers, maybe a severe storm, to rumble through Thursday
- Florida resident in Washington tests positive for coronavirus, Gov. DeSantis says
- Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak
- She spent 2 years taking care of the 'perfect plant.' Then, she realized it was plastic
- Florida lawmakers propose jail time for emotional support animal fraud
- Mickey finally gets his own ride: Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway opens at Disney World
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter