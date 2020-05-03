TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida woman has pleaded guilty to selling a mixture of heroin and fentanyl that led to another person's fatal overdose.

Court records show 39-year-old Heidi Kalous pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring and distributing a controlled substance resulting in death.

She faces a possible life sentence.

A plea agreement says Kalous was working with others to sell the drugs around Pinellas County last June.

She sold two bags of the opioid mixture to a man. He then injected himself with the substance and died.

A medical autopsy revealed the cause of death to be an accidental overdose by fentanyl toxicity.

