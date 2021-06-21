Your guide to deal day sales

Some of America's top retailers are coming out with their hottest sales this week.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Amazon's "Prime Day" event may be the headliner, but it's far from the only sale deal-seeking shoppers will find this week.

Deal Days are heating up in line with Prime Day, which runs June 21 and 22. Prime Day features more than 1 million deals, many of which change by the hour, so savvy shoppers will have to keep refreshing for updates. Prime Day, which began in 2015, was pushed back to October last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

#PrimeDay is actually two days, which means we could add an “s” to Prime Day, but choose not to.

Prime Day, June 21 & 22. — Amazon (@amazon) June 21, 2021

Walmart is jumping into the competition with "Deals For Days," from June 20-23. The big-box chain is promising Black Friday-like deals online and in its stores.

Walmart's top brick-and-mortar competitor, Target, is countering with "Target Deal Days" from June 20-22. Target is including everything in stock, even food and beverages, in its sale.

"Wow Deals" is the name of the game at Kohl's. They run the same days as Amazon Prime Day (June 21-22). Some trendy celebrity clothing lines will be available for deep discounts.

If you're in the market for the latest tech, Newegg is offering big discounts for its second straight year. The e-retailer says it will match Amazon's prices on any item sold June 21-23.