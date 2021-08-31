Rebranded 'CBS Mornings' will broadcast live from Times Square with new set and host

The program is scheduled to air starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.

NEW YORK — Listen for the sound of the trumpets, now every weekday morning on CBS.

The network announced it will launch its revamped morning news program "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday, Sept. 7, from a new studio in Times Square.

Featuring hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and the newest member of the team, ex-NFL player Nate Burleson, CBS says the show will leave viewers "more informed, more prepared and more uplifted as they start their day."

"All CBS News morning broadcasts will now be part of the same family, with a focus on original reporting and exquisite storytelling, connected by the sound of the iconic trumpet music and an ethos of optimism that carries all the way through to the sunshine logo itself," Neeraj Khemlani, the president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, said in a news release.

"We’re adding a little bit of CBS SUNDAY MORNING – every morning – on CBS MORNINGS."

The 7 a.m. hour of "CBS Mornings" will build on its hard news reporting, while the second, 8 a.m. hour will expand on feature reporting with live interviews and in-depth storytelling from topics related to news, sports, health, personal finance and more, the network says.

Anthony Mason, who previously co-anchored "CBS This Morning," will contribute arts and culture stories while Vlad Duthiers is set to continue his "What to Watch" segment.

"Come September, the energy of our new anchor team will bring all of this together to help viewers understand and engage with their world," Shawna Thomas, the executive producer of "CBS Mornings," said in a statement, in part.

Jeff Glor, Dana Jacobson and Michelle Miller will broadcast "CBS Saturday Morning" from the new studio on Saturday, Sept. 18, the network said. The top-rated "CBS Sunday Morning" will continue with Jane Pauley as host.