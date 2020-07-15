CBS, NAACP reach a multi-year deal to create inclusive content

“An important way to diversify and grow our storytelling is to expand our horizons beyond the traditional studio-producer system,” Cheeks said. “There is no better partner than the NAACP – the preeminent civil rights organization in our country – to help us find, develop and tell these inclusive stories. At the same time, this is a strategic opportunity for CBS to build upon as well as re-imagine our pipeline for existing and emerging creative talent.”



“In this moment of national awakening, the time has never been better to further tell stories of the African American experience,” Johnson said. “Programming and content have the power to shape perspectives and drive conversations around critical issues. This partnership with CBS allows us to bring compelling and important content to a broad audience.”