CBS, NAACP reach a multi-year deal to create inclusive content

LOS ANGELES — CBS Television Studios and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People announced they reached an agreement Wednesday to make content across multiple platforms.
The multi-year partnership will develop and produce scripted, unscripted and documentary content for linear television networks and streaming platforms.
President and CEO of the CBS Entertainment Group George Cheeks and President and CEO of the NAACP Derrick Johnson made the announcement Wednesday morning.
“An important way to diversify and grow our storytelling is to expand our horizons beyond the traditional studio-producer system,” Cheeks said. “There is no better partner than the NAACP – the preeminent civil rights organization in our country – to help us find, develop and tell these inclusive stories. At the same time, this is a strategic opportunity for CBS to build upon as well as re-imagine our pipeline for existing and emerging creative talent.”
“In this moment of national awakening, the time has never been better to further tell stories of the African American experience,” Johnson said. “Programming and content have the power to shape perspectives and drive conversations around critical issues. This partnership with CBS allows us to bring compelling and important content to a broad audience.”
CBS and the NAACP will work together to make a team that will develop and produce inclusive programming. The partnership will focus on making sure the voices of Black artists are seen and heard in a growing media landscape.
- Here are the reopening plans for Tampa Bay school districts
- Here's what to know about today's tax deadline
- Florida couple fined $2,000 for violating Canada's quarantine order
- Florida's recent record day for COVID-19 might not have been quite that high
- Shaquille O'Neal stops to help woman after tire blows on I-75 in Florida
- Doctors call on community to slow COVID spread as hospitals see increase in patients
- Florida reports 133 more COVID-19 deaths, adds 9,194 confirmed cases
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter