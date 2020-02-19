Tonight “Criminal Minds” brings it's 15-season run to an end.
The historic two-hour series finale starts at 9 p.m. on 10News.
The series has had hundreds of guest stars over the years. Aaron Paul had a small role on the show before making it big on "Breaking Bad." Jane Lynch also spent two seasons on the show as Dr. Reid’s mom.
She made appearances on “Criminal Minds” while also filming and playing Sue Sylvester on “Glee.”
Despite solid ratings through the years, the show never won an Emmy. It was nominated three times, however.
And, only one actor has appeared in all 323 episodes -- lead Matthew Gray Gubler who plays Dr. Spencer Reid.
