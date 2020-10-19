'60 Minutes' to interview Trump, Biden and their VPs

Watch it air at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, on CBS / 10 Tampa Bay.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Consider it appointment viewing as part of the 2020 presidential campaign: "60 Minutes" will air a special election episode this Sunday.

Featuring the major parties' top picks and their running mates, "60 Minutes Election Edition" is scheduled to broadcast from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on CBS.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be interviewed by correspondent Lesley Stahl, according to a news release. The anchor of the "CBS Evening News," Norah O'Donnell, will interview Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.

The network says all four will be interviewed separately in one-on-one interviews.

It's not the first time the renowned television newsmagazine has had such "gets." CBS notes the presidential nominees from both parties have been on "60 Minutes" for the past three election cycles.

Their appearances come amid a sort of election month. According to some of the early voting statistics compiled by University of Florida professor Michael McDonald, more than 29 million ballots have been cast so far.

