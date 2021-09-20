Gabby Petito's father to appear on 'Dr. Phil'

You can watch Joseph Petito's interview with Dr. Phil at 4 p.m. on 10 Tampa Bay.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Gabby Petito's father is set to appear Monday afternoon on "Dr. Phil" to speak about his daughter's disappearance.

On Sunday, the FBI announced that search teams had found a body believed to be the missing 22-year-old in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest. But her family is still searching for answers.

Joseph Petito tweeted a photo of his daughter Sunday evening with the caption, "She touched the world."

Through a spokesperson, Petito's family asked for privacy and thanked law enforcement for their search efforts.

"Your tireless work and determination helped bring Gabby home to her parents. The family and I will be forever grateful," a Petito family lawyer said.

Gabby Petito vanished during a cross-country road trip with 23-year-old fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who is considered a "person of interest" in the case. He is currently unaccounted for after he denied pleas from law enforcement to speak with investigators about Gabby's disappearance.

"Saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased," the North Port Police Department wrote in a statement. "Our focus from the start, along with the FBI, and national partners, has been to bring her home. We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers."