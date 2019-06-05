Solid episode, Game of Thrones, but we still have some questions.

The HBO series had a massive job to do after last week’s epic battle that ended the series’ longest-running storyline with shattering ice zombies and not as many deaths as fans expected.

Now it appears it's down to two women fighting for the Iron Throne of Westeros. But, instead of showing each side defending their powerful, intelligent queens, show creators planted the seeds of evil and untempered rage in Cersei and Daenerys.

Game of Thrones may have written itself into corners yet again, but at least we have two more episodes left.

Here’s what went down on “The Last of the Starks.”

The secret is out

Mark Bergin: Here’s who knows Jon Snow is the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, giving him a legitimate claim to the Iron Throne: Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Lord Varys, Bran Stark, Sansa Stark, Arya Stark and Samwell Tarly.

The secret is out. I can’t help but think it could have happened regardless of what Jon decided to tell Arya and Sansa at the Godswood in Winterfell. Perhaps it will be the last time the Stark children gather around the Godswood tree.

Chelsea Tatham: Jon Snow is so noble it’s becoming quite irritating. Of course, he was going to tell his two sisters about his true parentage. He claimed to have sworn unconditional loyalty to his Queen Daenerys, but he already went against her direct orders -- as his queen -- to not tell anyone. Everyone around him seems to think he doesn’t want the throne, but his revelations to the most gossipy people in Westeros says otherwise. Or maybe his love for Dany is seriously clouding his judgment.

RIP, Rhaegal and Missandei

Bergin: As sad as it was to watch Missandei get decapitated at King’s Landing in front of Greyworm, the biggest casualty in Sunday’s episode was Euron Greyjoy killing Rhaegal with a massive crossbow. It leaves Dany with one dragon ahead of the Last War at King’s Landing.

Apparently, Dany and her armies will attempt to starve the people of King’s Landing by surrounding the castle to prevent supplies from coming in. Other than killing a bunch of Lannister forces, how else can Grey Worm get redemption? He should have gone to the beach with Missandei!

In all seriousness, have any characters died this season that are absolutely vital to the plotline at this point in the show?

Will viewers get the pleasure of watching Euron get slaughtered and finding out Cersei’s baby isn’t is? I pray we get to see the look on his face.

Also, where is Yara Greyjoy?!

Tatham: Well, that was probably one of the most degrading deaths I’ve seen on Game of Thrones so far. First, it’s a gratuitous death for one of the more “pure” characters in a series where every character has even a small dash of evil in them. Second, Missandei’s seemed to serve only two purposes: an emotional blow to viewers and to push Dany further to the brink of uncontrollable rage and madness.

Dany’s “loyal” advisors have been hinting at the dragon queen turning into her father, the Mad King, for a few seasons. Dany’s rage is understandable after all these years, but the writers’ decisions to try to push her into madness and have her advisors talk treason about her as if she’s a hysterical woman who can’t be controlled is boring, predictable, disappointing and pretty sexist at this point.

The Lord of Storm’s End

Bergin: As queen, Dany made Gendry the official last surviving member of the Baratheon family, giving him the formal title of Lord of Storm’s End. But, he does not have his true love in Arya. Here’s to hoping this narrative can change by show’s end. I mean, Gendry has the best endurance of anyone in Westeros for Pete’s sake!

Tatham: If Arya would have said yes to Gendry, I would have stopped watching the show. Arya has never been a Lady and she’s not about to start now. It was refreshing to see a young woman of Westeros refuse to be defined by a man. Good for her.

Jaime and Brienne

Bergin: Does anyone else think Brienne should have slept with Tormund instead of Jaime Lannister? There’s no way Tormund would have ever abandoned her like Jaime did.

I’ll miss watching Tormund flirt with Brienne. His ridiculousness were some of the funniest scenes from the past few seasons. Also, it’s unclear to me what Jaime’s purpose is leaving by himself to go to King’s Landing. Obviously, he will try to confront Cersei, but what are his intentions?

Tatham: Brienne and Jaime are almost perfectly matched, but their love scene felt cheap and corny. Don’t get me wrong, it was a jaw-dropping scene that seemed a long time coming. But then Jaime left her to return to Cersei? What exactly is the point of that? He better be going back to King’s Landing to kill her.

Also, the scene of Brienne crying while Jaime rides away? Bad, cliched writing, Game of Thrones writers.

Happy trails, Tormund and Ghost?

Bergin: This is supposed to be the last Jon Snow has seen of Tormund and Ghost? Count me among those who find this hard to believe.

Tatham: Out of everything Jon Snow did this episode, leaving his dog behind showed he does have a bit of evil in him. I guess the showrunners don’t want to spend the money on direwolf CGI anymore.

Three spinoff shows in the works

Bergin: Here are the spinoff shows I’d watch:

With two episodes left, we’re even closer to the inevitable Clegane Bowl! Get your popcorn ready!

Tatham: As someone who OBSESSES over TV shows and movies, I’m definitely ready for any and all spinoffs. I’d actually be pretty happy with spinoffs showing early history of Westeros or jumping really far into the future. We’ve already seen snippets of the war that brought down the Mad King Aerys and made Ned Stark a hero. How about a series exploring the Targaryen reign?

One final thought: Writers, you have two episodes left to get away from pushing Jon Snow onto the Iron Throne. In this case, the more qualified candidate who actually wants to rule and make a positive difference in the lives of her people should win. Dany has been preparing for this her entire life. Don't make the predictable move of giving the throne to another man.

