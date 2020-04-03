ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — It's not nearly as cool as a real Dundie award... but we'll easily still take it.

USDish is looking for true fans to watch 15 hours of "The Office" for the TV show's 15th anniversary.

And if you can get it done, they'll pay you $1,000.

It's really simple to apply: All you have to do is fill out the form here by 5 p.m. March 16 and explain why you're the biggest "Office" fan in the world.

The winner will also get a kit with "The Office" swag, which may or may not include a Dundie of your own or a World's best boss mug. You'll also get a Netflix gift card.

The person selected will get nine days to watch 15 hours from wherever they want.

As you're watching, you'll complete a checklist that counts the number of "common tropes" you see, like how many times Stanley rolls his eyes, or how often Jim sticks Dwight's office supplies in Jello.

USDish will provide you with guidelines on how you can track your experience.

Only one person can win, so make sure your application is extra special. You can even make a video submission to increase your chances of getting chosen, maybe do a little serenade about how passionate you are about "The Office" like Andy would.

Just remember, you can't apply for one of your friends, only yourself. In the words of the first Assistant to the Regional Manager, Dwight Schrute, "identity theft is not a joke, millions of families suffer every year."

