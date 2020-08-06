Good news for the kids of Tampa Bay: the Glazer Children’s Museum has reopened! GDL talked with CEO Sarah Cole about what changes families can expect as the popular museum reopens. The Glazer team has worked hard to make the museum clean, safe and fun, and guests over the age of 12 are required to wear masks. Summer camps are well underway as well. For more information go to glazermuseum.org.
Child’s play is back at Glazer Children’s Museum
Families can once again enjoy safe fun at the Glazer Children's Museum.