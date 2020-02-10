x
Shop local with Chocolate Pi

If you have a sweet tooth you need to check out Chocolate Pi in Seminole Heights. Some of the most decadent and delicious desserts  can be found inside the walls of this small business. We paid a visit to the well-known dessert shop and even learned what it takes to make chocolate pie! If you would  like to learn more about this delicious sweet spot in Seminole Heights, find them on facebook at facebook.com/choc-pi.