About last night...
Following Super Bowl LV, a reboot of the classic television series "The Equalizer" was supposed to air on CBS. But, Champa Bay couldn't let the celebration end too soon, so the new series' debut has been pushed back.
The Equalizer stars Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic figure who uses her skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.
You can catch the series premiere on CBS Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 1:37 a.m. following The Late Late Show with James Corden.
Can't stay up for it? Well, the show is also streaming online, and you can watch now. An encore of the premiere will also air on CBS next Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 9 p.m.
