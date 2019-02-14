The Pasco County sheriff must decide whether to renew its contract with A&E Network’s “Live PD.”

The sheriff’s office is still reviewing options for renewal, spokesperson Kevin Doll said.

“We and our citizens have enjoyed our time with ‘Live PD’ as it continues Sheriff Chris Nocco's philosophy of transparency in our agency and our deputies actions and provides an up-close view to our citizens of what our deputies deal with on a daily basis,” Doll said in an email to 10News.

On Jan. 19, Doll said the sheriff’s office had about 5,000 people show up to a “Live PD” meet-and-greet event.

"'Live PD' is a sheriff’s office initiative," said Pasco County government spokesperson Brendan Fitterer in an email to 10News. "The Pasco Board of County Commissioners supports the sheriff’s office. The board has never issued an opinion as a whole on the matter and, to the best of our knowledge, does not intend to do so."

