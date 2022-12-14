Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist, is the second-oldest winner in the history of "Survivor." His family cheered him on during a watch party in The Woodlands.

"There are people who need the money more," said Gabler. "I'm going to donate the entire prize, the million dollars, in my father's name, Robert Gabler, who was a Green Beret. To veterans in need who came back with trauma, psychiatric problems, PTSD and to curb the suicide epidemic. We're going to save lives, do something good."