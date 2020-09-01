TAMPA, Fla. — Local families are dealing with sudden deployments in the wake of the Iran-U.S. tensions.

Tonja Anderson-Dell said the past week has been difficult for her whole family.

She got the news her son-in-law, Sean Anthony, was going to be deployed from Fort Bragg over the weekend.

Anderson-Dell said her family didn't get much warning that the Air Force was sending him off, but he did get a chance to say goodbye to his wife and two kids.

"So they explained it to my grandson, and when he was telling me about it I was a little sad. Because he was telling his son, 'I'm gonna be gone', and he son asked, 'Are you going to war?'" Anderson-Dell told 10News.

She said Tuesday night was difficult when they saw that Iran fired missiles from Iran at two Iraqi military bases that house U.S. troops.

Her daughter was relieved when President Donald Trump said there were no U.S. casualties in that attack.

"She was emotional because she hadn't heard from him. We didn't know what was going on, so it was emotional. So, we talked through the night, and she went crying, and I told her it was going to be alright. And, we're just now sitting waiting. We haven't heard from him at all," she said.

Anderson-Dell comes from an Air Force family. 10News was there last May, when Anderson-Dell's grandfather's body returned home to Tampa.

Airman Isaac William Anderson was one of 52 servicemen killed when their military plane crashed into a mountain in Alaska during a snowstorm in 1952.

