Breweries hanging on by a thread during coronavirus pandemic

With restaurants starting to reopen on Monday, breweries are waiting on the sidelines, itching to reopen. And for some, it is too late.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay is packed with breweries, and many have been hit hard over the last couple weeks.

“We are doing about 15 to 20 percent of the sales that we would normally be doing at this time," said Rebecca Ingram, Manager & assistant brewer at Cage Brewing

Relying entirely on to-go sales, Cage Brewing has taken any employee with other sources of income off the schedule. “And now it’s just down to the bare bones crew of the people who have to work to get by," said Ingram.

Unfortunately, it still might not be enough. “At the same time now we are getting down to the wire where you known we are all running out of money," said Ingram.

Others, like Big Storm, transitioned to stay afloat. Their breweries have been making hand sanitizer. “We were just really fortunate. We were able to move into a new product that kind of transcended the safer at home order. Or, I don’t know what would have happened around here," explained LJ Govoni, co-owner of Big Storm.

Breweries and their employees are doing anything to stay afloat. “I’m actually donating all of my brewing hours that I brew here. I am currently donating those to Cage.”

The owner of Cage has a number of breweries, two of them are now closing because of COVID-19. A trend that other breweries could become a part as this continues. The non-profit Brewers Association found in a recent survey that 11 percent of breweries across America will close if this continues for a couple weeks. Nearly half if it continues for a couple months.

Big Storm will open its locations on Monday because it also operates as a restaurant. But they are unconvinced that it will be enough.

“Happier to be open than not," said Govoni. "But the idea that a restaurant could survive on 25% capacity, show me that restaurateur and I would gladly, I would love to hire them because I just don’t see how that’s possible.”

