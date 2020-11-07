Demonstrators shift the location of protests in St. Pete to newly reopened pier

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Protesters have been marching through downtown almost every night since the death of George Floyd. Now they've shifted their location to the newest attraction in town, the St. Pete Pier.
"We're out here to have our message heard," Carla Bristol said
Friday evening they chanted at the entrance and asked people to march with them. It was their second day in a row at the pier. Each of them had reserved tickets to get in.
"After seeing some of the press from yesterday we just simply don’t believe that’s the real narrative of what occurred," Bristol said.
Protests the day before were peaceful until a demonstrator got into a dispute with someone who was enjoying their time at the pier. This time, a group of officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department were close behind to make sure things didn't get out of hand.
The protesters say newly announced changes to re-imagine policing in St. Pete aren't enough. They wanted to hear more about how and when the new body cameras will be implemented.
"Body cameras will help with accountability. One of the missions that was removed from the St. Pete Police were respect and accountability. They were replaced with honor and loyalty and that’s a huge issue for me," Bristol said.
While they walked past the officers Friday night they chanted, but the protests never escalated.
Demonstrators say they plan on continuing to protest in St. Pete every night. They also plan on continuing to go out to the pier as well until they see change in the community.
