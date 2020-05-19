Reasons to Smile: Vietnam veteran released from hospital after COVID-19 battle

Every night on 10 Tampa Bay's Nightside, we're giving you reasons to smile during the pandemic.

Vietnam veteran released from hospital after 40-day battle with COVID-19

After 40 days of care and 24 days on a ventilator, Vietnam veteran Harril Bowen, Jr., best known as "Bobby," finally got to go back home.

He got a celebratory send-off from the staff and then was escorted through the hospital's exit with his motorcycle club.

He was admitted to an Arkansas hospital on March 29 and was the hospital's first critical coronavirus patient.

The staff there said Bobby left an ever-lasting impact on everyone he met at the hospital.

Porch dance parties

How about this creative approach to staying active while at home?

Every day at 4 p.m., one neighborhood in Washington D.C. has a daily porch dance party.

