The Missing: Gail Ann Russell checked on a tap on the window, she hasn't been seen since

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — It’s a cold case that still haunts Gail Ann Russell’s family. The 30-year-old mother of two young boys disappeared on September 4, 1995.

Her live-in boyfriend told investigators at the time there was a tap on the window of their home around 1 a.m. He said Gail went to check it out and that he went back to sleep. Gail hasn’t been heard from since.

“This was wrong. This is deep in the soul if you really want to do the right thing you need to come forward. This is something that no one should keep as a secret,” Gail's sister Karen Lynn Russell said.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office searched the area near their home in Bayonet Point. Gail’s boyfriend, and the father of her 3 and 5-year-old boys, was never charged with a crime.

Now, 26 years later, her family hopes someone wil finally speak up.

“You hold a secret like that, it’s going to fester. If you want to be released from this demon you need to speak up,” said Karen Lynn.