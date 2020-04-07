Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper nearly struck by lightning

The trooper was helping move equipment that had fallen off a trailer at the time.

OKLAHOMA, USA — One Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper had an extremely close call with some lightning on Thursday.

According to the OHP, the trooper had stopped to help assist with some equipment that had fallen off of a trailer on a local highway.

"Woah! That was close! Watch until the end. This lightning strike came awfully close to our trooper," the department said, in part, on its Facebook page.

The dash camera video of the close encounter shows the trooper outside his cruise, guiding a pickup truck towards the equipment. Rain can be seen on the lens indicating it had recently rained in the area.

As the trooper gets the truck a few feet from the equipment a bolt of lightning cracks landing to his left causing him to duck before heading back toward his car.

Luckily he was not struck or injured during the incident.

You can watch the entire moment below:

What other people are reading right now: