Prince Harry, Meghan open up about split from royal family during upcoming '60 Minutes' interview

The couple will share their experience in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

TAMPA, Fla — In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry talks about how the process of separating from royal life has been very difficult for him and his wife, Meghan.

During the interview, set to air on '60 Minutes' Sunday, March 7, Harry invoked the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, who had to find her way alone after she and Prince Charles divorced.

“I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago,” Harry said, adding, “because it’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us.”

Harry and Meghan sat opposite Winfrey, holding hands during the interview that was conducted in a lush garden setting. The couple lives in Montecito, California, where they are neighbors of Winfrey.

Meghan, who recently announced she is pregnant with the couple’s second child, wore an empire-style black dress with embroidery. Harry wore a light gray suit and white dress shirt, minus a tie.

The brief promotional clip was one of two that aired Sunday during CBS News' “60 Minutes.”

Winfrey’s questions and comments were predominant in the second clip, including her statement: “You said some pretty shocking things here,” without any indication of what she was referring to. Meghan was not heard from in the clips.

Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in March 2020, unhappy at media scrutiny and the strictures of their roles. They cited what they described as the intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward the duchess, who is African American.

