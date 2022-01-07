Watch Live: Sentencing for 3 men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery

The convicted murderers of Ahmaud Arbery find out if they'll spend the rest of their lives behind bars or be eligible for parole.

Under Georgia law, Greg and Travis McMichael and William Bryan each face a mandatory penalty of life in prison; however, it’s up to a judge to decide whether they will be eligible for parole. Even if they are given a life sentence with the possibility of parole, they would have to serve at least 30 years in prison.

On Friday at 8 a.m., the Glynn Clergy for Equity held a prayer vigil outside the Glynn County Courthouse. The Arbery family and their attorneys spoke to reporters in front of the courthouse before the sentencing hearing began.

There will be arguments from attorneys, and Arbery's family will be allowed to give victim impact statements.

Kevin Gough, attorney for Bryan, tells First Coast News that he intends to file several motions, including a constitutional challenge under the 8th amendment to a mandatory life sentence for his client.

“...Because the evidence is clear, he neither killed nor attempted to kill anyone in this matter and believe that it’s cruel … unconstitutionally cruel to impose a mandatory life sentence," said Gough.

SENTENCING DAY: Judge to decide if the 3 men convicted of murder in the death of #AhmaudArbery will get life with parole, or life without. If judge decides they're eligible for parole, they'd have to serve at least 30 years in prison before parole review. Hearing starts at 10 am pic.twitter.com/FTxE86aaoq — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) January 7, 2022

Exactly a month from now, the three men will face another trial when jury selection begins for their federal hate crimes trial.

"It is like reliving 2/23 all over again," said Arbery's aunt Thea Brooks about the court hearings continuing Friday and next month.

"I know they're gonna probably be character witnesses there and they'll probably be people that are going to speak on their behalf. I'm sure that his mom and dad will have victim statements. I pray that those statements have an impact on the decision that the judge makes as far as what sentencing he will pass down to these three gentlemen."

We are back in #Brunswick for the sentencing of #AhmaudArbery’s convicted murderers.



Expected schedule:

8am: Glynn Clergy for Equity prayer

9-10am: @TJC_DC vigil + march later

9am: Press conference with Arbery family, @AttorneyCrump, @MerrittForTexas https://t.co/6imIwOm0ZE — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) January 7, 2022

Join us at a Service Towards Healing on Friday, Jan. 7, at 8 a.m. at the Glynn County Courthouse. Sentencing for the... Posted by Glynn Clergy for Equity on Saturday, January 1, 2022