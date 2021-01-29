Kamiyah Mobley's father, Craig Aiken claims he was harassed by JSO while flying his drone outside of his home.

A claim of police harassment on Jacksonville's Northwest side surfaces just hours after a homicide and reports of shots fired in the area.

Craig Aiken says he was detained in front of his home Tuesday night in the area of Ken Knight Drive by Jacksonville Sheriff's officers and later released. A portion of the incident was captured on cell phone video.

His name may sound familiar, Aiken is the father of Kamiyah Mobley who was kidnapped from a Jacksonville hospital in 1998 and found safe 18 years later. The two have grown close since being reunited 4 years ago. Aiken says Mobley who is captured in the video as well, was upset about the incident.

In the video, which can be seen below, Aiken is seen in handcuffs as officers question him.

In a JSO employee complaint, Aiken claims that while flying his drone an officer approached him citing his drone as a problem and grabbed him by the arm.

Aiken says he was then handcuffed and at one point when Mobley attempted to hand an officer Aiken's identification he claims she was pushed away.

In the video, an officer can be heard telling Mobley to go "over there" as he points to the sidewalk. Aiken is heard saying, " I don't need ya'll getting into trouble. Just record."

"I saw how they were acting, how they were so aggressive toward me," Aiken said in an interview Thursday morning." The anger and the hatred they had toward me for no reason. I didn't want anything to happen."

Aiken went on to say someone in a wealthier neighborhood would not have been treated the same.

A spokesperson with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the complaint filed and video posted will be looked into by the internal investigations department.