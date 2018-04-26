The big day is just around the corner which means you need to start planning your Royal Watch party, take the day off work and get ready to bawl your eyes out because Harry is taken - (oh, wait...just us?)

Here is everything you need to know to watch the full day!

- The ceremony, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, begins at noon local time, which means it’ll start 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT. However, many stations will be starting their coverage before the event begins.

- NBC The "Today" show has announced its special coverage from "an exclusive vantage point overlooking Windsor Castle." On the day of the wedding, commentary will begin on NBC at 4:30 a.m. EST with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

- PBS will air the wedding live on May 19th. The channel will run a five-part nightly series starting May 14, which will end with a live broadcast of the wedding.

- CBS will start their coverage at 4 a.m. EST from Windsor Castle. Gayle King and Kevin Frazier will host the panel with Tina Brown joining them. CBSN, their partner livestreaming site, will broadcast the network’s live coverage online starting at 4 a.m. EST.

- ABC's "Good Morning America" will start coverage at 5 a.m. EST with Robin Roberts and David Muir. The network will also stream the five-hour broadcast online on ABCNews.com and GoodMorningAmerica.com, their mobile apps, and social platforms.

- FOX News will begin live coverage starting at 6 a.m. EST from a vantage point near Winsdor Castle.

- HBO is taking a comedic route as they bring back Will Farell and Molly Shannon as The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish! The special airs live 7:30 a.m. ET/4:30 a.m. PT, but you can also catch it later that night at 9:45 p.m. ET/PT.

- BBC America offer live coverage and commentary during the event. You can watch the livestream online by signing in with your subscription to a cable or satellite provider.

Make sure to follow this for more updates as we near the event!

