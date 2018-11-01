May 19th is just around the corner and Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are busy at work for their big day! Here's what we know so far:

The Wedding: May 19th at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Kensington Palace confirmed the wedding will begin at noon U.K. time, or 7 a.m. EST. And yes, we will be able to watch it online.

- The carriage will then take them to the first of two receptions: One at St George's Hall with all of the invited guests and a second, more intimate affair for their closest friends and family at Frogmore House.

- Prince Harry has asked his brother Prince William to be his Best Man. Harry was William's best man for his wedding to Kate Middleton. Kate is not expected to be in the bridal party.

The Invites: The invitations were created by Barnard and Westwood. Six hundred people were invited to the service and another 200 close friends received an invitation to an after party. The couple also invited over 2,600 people to the grounds of Windsor to watch the event unfold.

The Guest List: Guest list gossip has started to leak out! Some of the famous celebs include: Elton John, Victoria and David Beckham, Misha NoNoo and The Spice Girls. Obama and Trump did not score one of the coveted invites. Markle's close friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney will be in attendance. Also, numerous members of the public were selected to watch outside the chapel when the couple get married.

The Dress: Meghan will still wear a white dress despite having been married before. The designer is not known, but many sketches have been floating around for possibilities. Sources say the debate over whether she will wear a small tiara or not is still a possibility. Also, some reports have said that she will opt for a simpler style dress than Kate Middleton's. Victoria Beckham, noted fashion designer, has said she is not designing the dress, but will be in wedding attendance

The Titles: Meghan and Harry will receive new official titles after the wedding. The most probable is "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

The Cake: Claire Ptak, owner of the organic bakery Violet Cakes, is baking a lemon-elderflower cake decorated with buttercream and fresh flowers for their reception.

The Flowers: Floral designer Philippa Craddock has been chosen to prepare bouquets for the event. Harry and Meghan opted for locally sourced foliage with flowers and plants that are in season during May. The flowers will be donated to charity after the event.

The Photographer: Alexi Lubomirski has been chosen as the official wedding photographer for the royal wedding, as Kensington Palace announced. The well-known portrait photographer took Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement pictures at Frogmore House at Windsor in November!

