Middle school students are proving you’re never young to make a game-changing difference.

Eighth-graders from Cavallini Middle School in New Jersey have created a concussion-detection helmet and app to revolutionize sports injuries. The Head Safe app will connect to sensors in a helmet to read vibrations and shock to determine head trauma. It has Bluetooth so the information can immediately alert the coach and staff of a possible concussion.

The creators, Josh Chostaka, Jake Carlin, Ian Langan, and Alex Fisherman submitted the app for the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest. After pitching it to a panel of judges, the students were named one of three national winners with of prize of $150,000 in Samsung technology for the school.

Daily Blast LIVE co-host and former football star, Jeff Schroeder, interviewed the students and teacher behind this touchdown technology.

