A message on a sign that shouldn’t need to be said, but clearly needs to be said is today’s Most DC Thing.

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most D.C. Thing comes from Alexis Diao on Twitter who posted, “If only all of D.C.’s street signs were this straightforward. Seen on 14th St.” The sign in the picture says “White Supremacy Kills Black People."

This is definitely the most straightforward street sign in the history of D.C. street signs. Usually there are three or four stacked on top of each other with conflicting times listing when you’re allowed to park there. You need a mathematician with you to do the calculation as well as a priest to pray that they were correct. We can’t see what’s on top of that “2 Hour Parking” sign, but I guarantee it’s something mildly confusing.

If only all of DC’s street signs were this straightforward. Seen on 14th st. pic.twitter.com/uxaAHOFozC — Alexis Diao (@meowdiao) September 30, 2020

What isn’t confusing is the message that white supremacy has been getting Black people killed for centuries, and it continues to do so. Sadly, but predictably, The comments under Alexis Diao’s tweet show that we have a long way to go before white supremacist beliefs and ideals die off. Plenty of people are holding on to them for dear life.

In the meantime, this sign is the Most D.C. Thing because it captures the spirit of the city at this current moment in time. D.C. has seen constant protests for justice for the better part of 2020 and the momentum is showing no signs of slowing down.