WASHINGTON — It's time to Get Uplifted. A moment to take our minds off the negativity around us and highlight the positive stories that make us smile. Today, that smile comes from President-Elect Joe Biden's German Shepherd, Major. Major is set to become the first rescue dog to take up residence in the White House. To commemorate this, the Delaware Humane Association where Major was adopted from is throwing an "Indoguration" ceremony on Zoom to celebrate Major becoming the First Dog, and to raise some money for other dogs like Major.

The "Indoguration" will take place on Sunday, January 17 at 3 p.m. Delaware Humane Association is calling it "the world's largest virtual party for dogs," and encouraging all dogs and their families to attend. Attendees can also nominate their puppies to be part of Major's Cabinet as the "Secretary of Rescue Dogs." They don't get to live at the White House with Major, but it's still quite an impressive honor.

For more details on how to take part in Major's "Indoguration" this Sunday, visit bit.ly/indoguration to RSVP for the event.

