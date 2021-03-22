Watch Live: Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Jacksonville

The president, vice president, and first lady are traveling around the country visiting vaccine sites and community organizations.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Jacksonville Monday afternoon. This is a part of a larger mission where President Joe Biden as well as First Lady Jill Biden have been touring the country as a part of the American Rescue Plan and the COVID-19 relief bill.

Harris is expected to arrive in Jacksonville in the afternoon and visit a vaccination site by 2:25 pm. The White House did not specify which site, although First Coast News has spotted Secret Service at the Gateway Mall vaccine site.

The White House schedule shows that Harris will sit down with Feeding Northeast Florida for a listening session around 3:20 p.m., with a departure planned from Jacksonville International Airport around 6 p.m.

It’s a quick day for the Vice President. The road show began last Monday when she visited a vaccination site and culinary academy in Las Vegas to tout the American Rescue Plan.

That plan addresses the COVID-19 pandemic as well as economic crises and health disparities.

•2:25PM: Visit a local Vaccination Center

•3:20PM: Participate in a listening session with Florida leaders at Feeding Northeast Florida

This visit comes after the administration celebrated a milestone on Friday. The US has administered more than 100 million covid-19 vaccine doses before the goal date of 100 days in office.

Here’s a little of what is in the bill:

Expanded unemployment benefits from the federal government would be extended through Sept. 6 at $300 a week.

The legislation provides a direct payment of $1,400 for a single taxpayer, or $2,800 for a married couple that files jointly, plus $1,400 per dependent. Individuals earning up to $75,000 would get the full amount, as would married couples with incomes up to $150,000.

The legislation means $350 billion will be sent to state and local governments and tribal governments for costs incurred up until the end of 2024.

The bill calls for about $130 billion in additional help to schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The money would be used to reduce class sizes and modify classrooms to enhance social distancing, install ventilation systems and purchase personal protective equipment.

The bill also delegates money to help bars and restaurants.

Money would go to expand COVID-19 testing and speed up the distribution and administration of the vaccine across the country.