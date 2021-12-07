Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard say volunteers wanting to help should contact Sector Jacksonville on Channel 16.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The search continues Monday for a diver missing off Jacksonville's coast.

It's the third day of searching for the 37-year-old husband and father of three Tim Obi. Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard say volunteers wanting to help should contact Sector Jacksonville on Channel 16.

Friends of Obi's are at Mayport boat ramp Monday morning to give food and drinks to boaters who are helping. Posters with Obi's picture, information on who to contact, and the coordinates to search are posted around the boat ramp.

Family members say Obi went spearfishing Saturday with friends but did not return to the boat. The coordinates of his last known location are more than 40 miles offshore.

On Sunday there were more than 10 private vessels helping in the search. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Marine Unit and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue officers conducted sonar scans of the seafloor. Florida Fish and Wildlife officers searched with at least three boats and an aircraft.

The Coast Guard says to look for a dive flag and inflatable buoy that were reported with Obi.

Boaters who were on the water Saturday, the day Obi went missing, say the water was rough. Boaters Monday say they're keeping a lookout for him.

"Any time there's an emergency or anything going on on the water we all kind of chip in together," said Capt. Jeremy Alvarez, a charter captain heading out on his boat Monday. "It's a pretty tight-knit community so we're all definitely looking after each other."

Stay with First Coast News as the search continues.