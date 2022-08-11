Baptist MD Anderson has created its First Responders Program to help people just like Brooke Westerhoff fight cancer.

PALATKA, Fla. — First responders, like firefighters, are often at higher risk of exposure to cancer because of their jobs.

It's for this reason that Baptist MD Anderson designed its First Responders Program specifically to put first the people that help others daily.

“Programs like that are awesome because it lets MD Anderson knows what we go through and we get to know what options are available to us," Putnam County Fire and Rescue EMT, Brooke Westerhoff said.

Westerhoff was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkins Lymphoma back in 2021.

“I ended up losing 40 lbs in two months. I had night sweats. My lymph nodes were swollen in my neck and my mom was like there’s no way there’s not something wrong," Westerhoff.

Being new to the department and having few resources available, Westerhoff made it through treatment and without working thanks to her family, friends, and fellow firefighters raising funds. She says the First Responders Program is a great addition to those needing help in the future.

"If something like this happens to anyone else, knowing that we have options and we have people out there who can help us and follow us through the whole journey is really great," Westerhoff said.