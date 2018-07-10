Scott Wilson, one of the actors in the popular show 'The Walking Dead' has passed away.

Saturday night, the official twitter page for 'The Walking Dead' from Skybound Entertainment posted a photo of Wilson, saying that he died.

The 76-year-old played Hershel on the show.

AMC's Twitter handle for 'The Walking Dead' also tweeted that Wilson will be missed.

The show is filmed in Georgia.

Many fans are sending prayers to the family on social media.

RELATED |

PHOTOS: Cast of 'The Walking Dead'
01 / 10
HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 23: Actors Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus speak onstage during AMC presents 'Talking Dead Live' for the premiere of 'The Walking Dead' at Hollywood Forever on October 23, 2016. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for AMC)
02 / 10
Christian Serratos, Danai Gurira, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Alanna Masterson and Sonequa Martin attend AMC presents 'Talking Dead Live' for the premiere of 'The Walking Dead' at Hollywood Forever. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for AMC)
03 / 10
HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 23: Actor Andrew Lincoln attends AMC presents 'Talking Dead Live' for the premiere of 'The Walking Dead' at Hollywood Forever on October 23, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for AMC)
04 / 10
HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 23: Actor Josh McDermitt attends AMC presents 'Talking Dead Live' for the premiere of 'The Walking Dead' at Hollywood Forever on October 23, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for AMC)
05 / 10
(Bottom Row) Host Chris Hardwick, actors Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun , Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira and (top row) creator Robert Kirkman and showrunner Scott Gimple spea'. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for AMC)
06 / 10
(Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for AMC)
07 / 10
Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Steven Yeun, Lauren Cohan and Austin Nichols attend AMC presents 'The Walking Dead' at New York Comic Con at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on October 8, 2016. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for AMC)
08 / 10
09 / 10
10 / 10
HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 23: Actor Xander Berkeley attends AMC presents 'Talking Dead Live' for the premiere of 'The Walking Dead' at Hollywood Forever on October 23, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for AMC)
© 2018 WXIA