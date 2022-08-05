St. Petersburg man to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Monday

Karim Oliver shared what surprised him about competing on "America's Favorite Quiz Show."

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Set your DVR — one local man is taking the stage for "America's Favorite Quiz Show."

We can cheer on St. Petersburg man Karim Oliver on Monday night as he competes on "Jeopardy!"

Oliver spoke with 10 Tampa Bay to share what surprised him about his experience. He said that while appearing on the show was a lifelong dream, it was a lot harder than just shouting the answers from your couch at home.

And according to the St. Pete man, the most important strategy doesn't have anything to do with how you answer the questions.

"People think it's a trivia show — it's a buzzer show," he said. "The buzzing is the most important part."

Oliver said it also pays off in the long run to take chances.

"A pearl of wisdom: the people who win are the people who are fearless," he continued.

Oliver, who is a soon-to-be graduate of Vanderbilt University, told us the show was an incredible experience that he recommends to anyone who gets the chance to try out.

To find out how Oliver does on the show, tune into "Jeopardy!" at 7:30 p.m. tonight on 10 Tampa Bay. He'll take on current champion Danielle Maurer, who ended Gen Z super champ Mattea Roach's 23-game winning streak on Friday when she beat her by a single dollar.