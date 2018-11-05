Would you put a digital license plate on your car? We’re one of a few states that has approved the technology that’s already being used in California.

The plates look like mini-billboards. The benefits include automatic registration renewal, charity plate options and vehicle tracking. You can also use the screen to show safety alerts or a personal message.

And when your car is parked, it can display ads or marketing messages.

The digital license plate costs $77, plus a small monthly fee.

The company behind the technology, Rplate, expects to sell 100,000 plates this year.

