A spike in the cost of a valuable overdose medication could be depriving health care professionals and emergency responders of an opioid treatment that saves lives.

CBS reported that an ongoing surge in overdoses has boosted the demand for naloxone. Also driving that price spike: A lack of federal rules that could limit price spikes, a lack of drug industry competition and pharmaceutical companies' lack of transparency in setting prices for overdose antidotes.

For people between the ages of 25-64, drug overdoses have become the leading cause of accidental death, and opioids have been involved in almost two-thirds of those fatalities, according to federal health data. CBS reported the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate overdoses killed 72,000 Americans in 2017.

Most of those deaths involved prescription opioids like OxyContin or Vicodin.

The demand for naloxone the synthetic drug similar to morphine that reverses the effects of an overdose has never been higher, CBS reported, citing an upcoming report from the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

The demand has helped drive the price of this overdose remedy up more than 50 percent in recent years, the FDA wrote in the study to be published in Addictive Behaviors. CBS reported the researchers estimated the cost of one injectable form of naloxone has tripled in the past six years. Another single-dose form has risen 244 percent.

