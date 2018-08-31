You might have seen videos of people eating ice cream or cereal that releases smoke after they bite into it.

It's often called "dragon's breath" or "nitro puff.” That smoky effect is caused by liquid nitrogen. Inhaling that vapor could cause breathing problems, especially if you have asthma.

RELATED: Dragon's breath causing concern among doctors and parents

Just last month, a St. Augustine mother said her son had an asthma attack after trying "dragon's breath.”

The FDA says it's had several reports of people with severe, and in some cases, life-threatening, injuries. They say it's best to avoid anything that's prepared with liquid nitrogen on the spot.

