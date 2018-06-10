PASADENA, Calif.-- A California county is facing a flea-borne epidemic, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Los Angeles County health officials are reporting they are getting hit with a flea-borne typhus epidemic.

CBS LA reported there have been 20 confirmed cases of typhus fever among Pasadena residents so far this year, and others have been reported in downtown L.A.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s website said the disease can spread to people from infected fleas and their feces. Typhus is not spread from person to person.

People get sick with flea-borne typhus when infected flea feces are rubbed into cuts or scrapes in the skin or rubbed into the eyes, said the website.

Symptoms include fever, chills, body aches, muscle pains, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting and a rash on the chest, back arms or legs, health officials said.

You can read the full story from CBS LA here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved